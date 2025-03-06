YouTube tightens existing policies on directing viewers to gambling-related content

YouTube, the popular online video streaming platform, is tightening its policies on directing viewers to gambling-related content.

As part of the community guidelines, the Google-owned video platform informed creators that it is strengthening its existing policies related to online gambling content from March 19, 2025.

“Under our existing policies relating to illegal or regulated goods or services, we don’t allow any method of directing viewers to gambling sites or applications that are not certified by Google. This now includes URLs, links embedded in images or text, visual displays (including logos) or verbal references,” YouTube’s announcement said.

YouTube also warned that content promising guaranteed financial returns may be removed, even if the gambling site or app in question has been approved by Google.

YouTube is also planning to age-restrict gambling content such that viewers below 18 years are not shown such content.

While acknowledging that the move may impact creators who focus on online gambling like casino games and applications, YouTube said, “We believe these changes are a necessary step in protecting our community, especially younger viewers. YouTube is committed to supporting creators while ensuring a safe and responsible platform for everyone.”

The measures come at a time online betting and gambling apps are increasingly relying on online platforms and social media to aggressively advertise and the trend is also seen in India.

The Union ministry of information and broadcasting has already issued advisories in recent years to stakeholders, including social media platforms, online advertising intermediaries and social media influencers against promoting these betting and gambling platforms.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority also issued an advisory in March 2024, where celebrities and influencers were urged to refrain from endorsing and promoting illegal betting and gambling activities.

“Compliant and responsible advertising is something that the entire ecosystem must work towards.

“The issue of offshore gambling ads is a big one and ASCI has been bringing these cases to the attention of regulators.

“ASCI has reported 2762 advertisements as of March 3, 2025. We welcome community guidelines that progress consumer protection,” Manisha Kapoor, CEO & secretary-general, Advertising Standards Council Of India, said in response to a query from The Telegraph.