Wipro posts marginal profit growth in Q2FY26 with steady revenue and rising headcount

IT services firm sees gradual revenue momentum improvement across Europe and APMEA while planning to expand workforce and convert backlog into profitable growth

Our Bureau Published 17.10.25, 06:55 AM
Representational picture

IT services firm Wipro has reported a consolidated net profit of 3,246.2 crore in Q2FY26, up 1.16 per cent from 3,208.8 crore in Q2FY25.

The company sees marginal gains on the revenue front amid persistent tariff uncertainties continuing to weigh in on consumer, energy and manufacturing sectors, leading to companies reassessing and diversifying their supply chains.

Consolidated revenue from operations of Wipro was up 2 per cent to 22,697 crore during the quarter from 22,302 crore in the year-ago period. The company has seen a 2.6 per cent decline in revenue on a year-on-year basis in constant currency terms.

Srini Pallia, CEO and MD, Wipro, said that the company’s revenue momentum is seeing gradual improvement with Europe and APMEA markets returning to growth.

“In quarter 3, we are projecting sequential IT services revenue growth of -0.5 to +1.5 per cent in constant currency. Our priority remains converting strong backlog into revenue while maintaining operational discipline to ensure profitable growth,” Pallia told analysts at the earnings call.

“We are gradually returning to a growth trajectory with three of our four strategic market units growing sequentially in Q2. Our large deal bookings in the first two quarters have now surpassed the large deal bookings for the FY25,” said Aparna Iyer, CFO, Wipro.

Headcount rises

Wipro’s total headcount saw an increase to 235,492 in Q2FY26 from 233,232 in Q1FY26 despite lower attrition from the previous quarter and better utilisation. Wipro CHRO Saurabh Govil said the company will continue to expand headcount based on demand. With higher localisation, the hike in US H-1B visa fees is unlikely to have an impact.

