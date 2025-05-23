MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 23 May 2025

Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia earns Rs 53.6 crore in FY25, Rishad Premji's pay doubles to Rs 13.7 crore

With Wipro clocking a near 19% jump in profit, executive pay sees a bounce — though Pallia’s is still far behind former CEO Thierry Delaporte’s whopping Rs 168 crore package

PTI Published 23.05.25, 04:30 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

Wipro Executive Chairman Rishad Premji's remuneration more than doubled to USD 1.6 million (about Rs 13.7 crore) but was still less than company CEO Srinivas Pallia's earnings of USD 6.2 million (about Rs 53.64 crore) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, according to the company's latest annual report.

Premji, in the fiscal year 2023-24, did not take any commission since the company's incremental consolidated net profit for the year was negative, and took a pay cut of about 20 per cent with a salary of USD 769,456 (about Rs 6.4 crore).

ADVERTISEMENT

However, during the 2024-25 fiscal year, with the Bengaluru-headquartered firm reporting an 18.9 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 13,135.4 crore, Premji's remuneration more than doubled to USD 1.6 million (about Rs 13.7 crore) in FY25, from USD 769,456 (about Rs 6.4 crore) in FY24, Wipro's 20-F filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

Srinivas Pallia, who assumed the role of CEO and Managing Director on April 7, 2024, received a total compensation of USD 6.2 million (about Rs 53.64 crore) in FY25.

Pallia's takeaway is less than half that of Wipro's former CEO Thierry Delaporte, who drew a salary of USD 20 million (about Rs 168 crore) in FY24.

The document showed that Pallia earned about USD 1.7 million in salary and allowances, about USD 1.7 million as commission/variable pay, about USD 2.8 million classified as 'others', and USD 68,850 as long-term compensation.

Rishad Premji and Srinivas Pallia are entitled to a commission at the rate of 0.35 per cent on incremental consolidated net profits of the company over the previous fiscal year, the filing said.

Further, Pallia was granted 16,77,202 stock options for varying lock-in periods.

There were no stock options granted to Premji in FY25.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Who asked Trump to mediate between India & Pakistan: Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at Jaishankar

Gandhi tagged a post by the Congress which carried a video clip of Jaishankar answering questions on the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent tensions between India and Pakistan, during an interview with Dutch broadcaster NOS
Supreme Court of India.
Quote left Quote right

What are you doing as a state? Why are these children dying by suicide and only in Kota?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT