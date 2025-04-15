MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Wholesale inflation eases to 2.05% in March against 2.38% in February on cheaper food items

Deflation in vegetables was 15.88% during the month, compared to 5.80% in February

PTI Published 15.04.25, 12:37 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

Wholesale price inflation eased to 2.05 per cent in March, as against 2.38 per cent in February, government data showed on Tuesday.

The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation, however, rose year-on-year. It was 0.26 per cent in March 2024.

"Positive rate of inflation in March, 2025 is primarily due to increase in prices of manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, food articles, electricity and manufacture of textiles etc," the industry ministry said in a statement.

As per the WPI data, food inflation eased to 1.57 per cent in March, from 3.38 per cent in February, with vegetables seeing sharp drop. Deflation in vegetables was 15.88 per cent during the month, compared to 5.80 per cent in February.

Inflation in manufactured products, however, saw a spike at 3.07 per cent in March, compared to 2.86 per cent in February.

Fuel and power too saw an uptick with rate of inflation at 0.20 per cent in March, as against a deflation of 0.71 per cent in February.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

