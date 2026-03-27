‘Two accounts, one phone’: WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users, introduces Meta AI tools

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp on Friday announced a slew of new features, allowing Apple iPhone users to operate two accounts on a single device simultaneously, while also introducing new artificial intelligence (AI) tools for photo editing and drafting messages.

The 'two accounts, one phone' feature, which was previously available only to Android users, is now rolling out on iOS.

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The company in a blog post said the update eliminates the need for users to carry two separate devices to manage personal and work conversations. Users will be able to identify the active account via a profile picture visible in the bottom tab of the app.

Riding the generative AI wave, WhatsApp is also integrating Meta AI directly into chats. Users can now utilise Meta AI to touch up photos, remove distracting elements, swap backgrounds, or apply different styles before sending an image.

Additionally, an 'AI Writing Help' feature will now draft suggested responses based on the context of the conversation.

Addressing potential security concerns regarding the AI tool, WhatsApp emphasised that user chats will remain "completely private".

The company noted that the Meta AI features may not be available to all users immediately.

The update also simplifies cross-platform chat transfers. The platform now officially supports moving chat history, including photos and videos, from iOS to Android devices.

Other additions include predictive sticker suggestions, allowing users to swap an emoji for a suggested sticker as they type.

The new features are rolling out and will be available to everyone soon, WhatsApp said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.