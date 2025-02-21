MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Walmart-owned PhonePe embarks on road to IPO

Our Special Correspondent Published 21.02.25, 10:54 AM
Action time

Walmart-owned PhonePe on Thursday said it has started taking preparatory steps on an initial public offer and plans to list on the Indian exchanges.

A press statement said that the move marks a significant milestone for the company, which will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in 2025, and has grown to serve hundreds of millions of customers with innovative financial services and technology solutions.

“PhonePe has long aspired to be a public company in India, having been founded here and being a leader in India’s fintech industry. In Dec 2022, PhonePe redomiciled from Singapore to India, and subsequently, established a clear corporate structure with each of its new non-payment businesses as fully owned subsidiaries’’, the company said.

``PhonePe’s strong top-line and bottom-line growth across its diverse business portfolio, as detailed in its FY23-24 annual report, makes this a suitable time to prepare for a public listing,’’ it added.

The PhonePe group recorded revenues of 5,064 crore in the year ended March 31, 2024 which represents a 74 per cent top-line growth from the 2022-23 revenue of 2,914 crore.

The group also reported an adjusted profit after tax (PAT excluding ESOP costs) of 197 crore for 2023-24 compared with a loss of 738 crore in 2022-23.

Its flagship product, the PhonePe digital payments app, was launched in August 2016. As of January 2025, PhonePe has over 59 crore lifetime registered users and a digital payments acceptance network spread across over four crore merchants. It also processes over 31 crore transactions daily with an annualized total payment value (TPV) of over 145 lakh crore.

If PhonePe goes ahead with the listing plans, it will join other new age firms that include Zomato, Swiggy, PB Fintech, Paytm.

