MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 26 March 2025

Vi teams up with Bengal export body to accelerate digital transformation of MSMEs

The move comes as the Bengal government aims to strengthen its MSME ecosystem, which employs over one crore people

PTI Published 26.03.25, 10:44 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Telecom major Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Tuesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the West Bengal State Export Promotion Society (WBSEPS) to accelerate the digital transformation of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state.

The move comes as the Bengal government aims to strengthen its MSME ecosystem, which employs over one crore people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collaboration willleverage the digital assessment and advisory initiative of the telecom company, andit has already evaluated over 1.9 lakh MSMEs nationwide since its launch in 2022, the statement said.

Under the partnership, the telecom major will provide localised digital tools and training modules in Bengali and host webinars to enhance tech adoption among Bengal’s MSMEs.

“MSMEs contribute 30 per cent to India’s GDP. This partnership will empower them with digital capabilities to scale operations and access global markets,” Vi Business EVP & segment head Rajeev Mehta said.

The Bengal government emphasised the initiative’s focus on rural artisans and women entrepreneurs.

RELATED TOPICS

Micro, Small And Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India slaps $601 million tax demand on Samsung for alleged tariff evasion in telecom imports

The demand represents a substantial chunk of last year's net profit of $955 million for Samsung in India, where it is one of the largest players in the consumer electronics and smartphones market
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

Russia wants to end war with Ukraine, but it could be they're dragging their feet

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT