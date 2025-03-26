Vi teams up with Bengal export body to accelerate digital transformation of MSMEs

Telecom major Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Tuesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the West Bengal State Export Promotion Society (WBSEPS) to accelerate the digital transformation of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state.

The move comes as the Bengal government aims to strengthen its MSME ecosystem, which employs over one crore people.

The collaboration willleverage the digital assessment and advisory initiative of the telecom company, andit has already evaluated over 1.9 lakh MSMEs nationwide since its launch in 2022, the statement said.

Under the partnership, the telecom major will provide localised digital tools and training modules in Bengali and host webinars to enhance tech adoption among Bengal’s MSMEs.

“MSMEs contribute 30 per cent to India’s GDP. This partnership will empower them with digital capabilities to scale operations and access global markets,” Vi Business EVP & segment head Rajeev Mehta said.

The Bengal government emphasised the initiative’s focus on rural artisans and women entrepreneurs.