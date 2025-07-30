Apple online store launches video call support with specialist for shoppers in India

With a rising number of people browsing and shopping online, iPhone maker Apple on Wednesday announced a service that would enable customers in India to connect on a video call with an Apple specialist for personalised advice and help in comparing models when buying its products.

India is now the second country globally to gain access to this service after the US, reflecting Apple’s growing focus on the Indian market.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a release, Apple said India is the second country to get this service, building on the company's expanding retail presence here.

Earlier this year, the company launched the Apple Store app in India for easier and more personalised browsing, buying and support experience.

With just a few clicks on apple.com/in/store, customers in India can instantly connect with a specialist. While the specialist appears on video, customers engage in audio-only mode, receiving tailored advice to help them choose the right Apple product.

"Apple today introduced Shop with a Specialist over Video in India, offering customers a new way to shop for Apple products on the Apple Store online. The service connects customers with an Apple Store team member via a secure, one-way video call to browse the latest Apple products, including the iPhone 16 lineup; discover new features; and learn about Apple’s trade-in program, financing options, and more - all from the comfort of their homes," Apple said in a release.

During the session, customers can get tailored, personalised advice, enabling them to compare models and learn more about available purchase options to decide on the product that suits their needs. The service, offered in English, will support customers on iOS and non-iOS devices.

This way, you can get help with purchase decisions like EMI options or exchange programs for your preferred Apple device.

"India is a vibrant and dynamic market, and we're thrilled to deepen our connection with customers here through Shop with a Specialist over Video,” Karen Rasmussen, Apple's head of Retail Online, said.

The development comes even as Apple doubles down on the India market not just as an export hub, but a fast-growing market for its iPhones and Macs. Apple ranked sixth in Q2 2025 in the Indian smartphone market with the iPhone 16 family accounting for over 55 per cent of its shipments, while the iPhone 15 and 13 continued to drive demand across price tiers, according to Canalys.