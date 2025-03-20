Vodafone Idea Limited launches 5G in Mumbai, looks to arrest subscriber churn, consolidate business

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has launched its 5G services starting from Mumbai, announcing plans to expand to new cities in the coming months. The move comes when the telecom service provider is looking to arrest subscriber churn and consolidate its business.

Calcutta is not yet among the initial list of cities where it expects to launch 5G services.

VIL has announced an introductory offer that provides unlimited 5G data for its subscribers on plans starting at ₹299 offering 1GB per day data for 28 days. For postpaid subscribers, unlimited 5G plans start from ₹451 per month as per the company’s website.

VIL said it is eyeing a 100 cities/town rollout across 17 circles over the next three years and has sufficient capital to forge ahead with its expansion blueprint.

The company has planned a capital expenditure of ₹50,000-55,000 crore over the next three years towards expanding both the 4G network and the launch of 5G services.

Jagbir Singh, chief technology officer (CTO) of VIL, told PTI on Wednesday that following the launch in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Patna and Mysore are expected to be covered by April, while Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Chennai will be included in the next phase of the rollout.

“Our focus is on introducing 5G meaningfully for our users. We have invested in building a robust 5G network, by deploying the latest 5G technology. By expanding our infrastructure, we are delivering a network that is ready for the future — seamless, powerful and built for the demands of modern connectivity,” he said.

VIL has partnered with Nokia to integrate the latest generation of equipment and has also deployed an AI-based SON (Self-Organizing Networks) system to continuously optimise network performance to ensure a better consumer experience.

The 5G launch for VIL comes at a crucial time as its larger rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel already dominate the market with a significant 5G subscriber base. Jio had 170 million 5G subscribers as of December 2024, and Bharti Airtel’s user count stood at 120 million.

VIL scrips at ₹7.45 were up 4.93 per cent on the BSE on Wednesday.

Satcom option

Vodafone on Wednesday said it is in discussion with various satellite telecom service providers, including Elon Musk’s Starlink, which has already announced partnerships with VIL’s peers — Jio and Airtel, subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorisations to sell Starlink in India.

“The company in the ordinary course of business keeps on exploring various initiatives and tie-ups with various parties to enhance the quality of service as also for expansion of the telecom services,” VIL said.