School shoe brand Titas plans Rs 350 crore stride with new owners, fresh roadmap

Titas, a well-known name in school footwear in Bengal, is attempting a makeover under a new ownership and professional management.

The company, which used to be family-run, is gearing up for an aggressive expansion plan, targeting ₹300–350 crore in annual revenue within the next 3–4 years, up from ₹50–60 crore it makes now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anirudh Mohta, who recently picked up a majority stake in Titas with partner D. Balaji Batt, outlined the expansion roadmap, both for the sales network and product profile.

“We plan to invest ₹50 crore over the next 2–3 years to scale from 20–25 stores to 100 stores, including franchises,” said Mohta, whose aspires to make Titas a nationwide brand.

To begin with, Titas will focus on strengthening its position in the Bengal market, before spreading across India. “We have strong foundations, thanks to the work done by Masood Jamil, the founder,” Mohta said. “Now, our focus is to scale and expand,” he added.

Vijay Shukla, the newly appointed CEO of Titas, emphasised the importance of retaining customers from a young age. “Once you have got your customers at a young age, it would be naive to lose them early in their lives,” Shukla explained, as the company plans to transition from a family-run business to a corporate structure within the next two years.

A significant part of Titas’ sales come from school footwear, with four dedicated factories in Bantala, Calcutta. However, as demand increases, Titas plans to rely on third-party manufacturing.

Titas is looking to broaden its offerings, moving beyond school shoes to include sports footwear, EVA shoes (like Crocs), and family wear, aiming to become a comprehensive family footwear brand.

The immediate focus for Titas is on consolidating its position during FY26. Shukla projects revenues will reach ₹100–120 crore by the next Durga Puja, nearly doubling current figures. With over 200 trade partners already backing the brand, Titas plans to leverage these partnerships to strengthen its foothold in Bengal.

“In Bengal, the brand is trusted. But outside, we need to build awareness. Strengthening our presence in Bengal will provide a solid foundation for national growth,” Mohta said.