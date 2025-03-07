Vikram Solar to expand into fully-integrated solid-state cell and battery manufacturing

Vikram Solar — a city-based solar photo-voltaic module manufacturing company — plans to expand into fully-integrated solid-state cell and battery manufacturing.

The company plans to set up a 1GWh (gigawatt hour) solid-state cell and battery manufacturing facility with proprietary battery management system technology which can be further scaled up.

“The plant is coming up in Chennai with an initial capacity of 1GWh. We are expecting this to become operational within the next financial year. The plant can itself house more than 5GWh,” Gyanesh Chaudhary, chairman and managing director, Vikram Solar, told The Telegraph.

“According to a Crisil report, India meets only around 15-20 per cent of its power requirement from renewable energy and the revised target is to meet a 50 per cent of its energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030.

“To accommodate such a high proportion of variable generation in the overall energy mix, there will be a need for additional investment in battery storage,” Chaudhary said.

He added that the company will leverage the technology of its partner Entity2 Energy Storage, which holds several patents for non-lithium solid-state battery technologies.

According to a Crisil report, projections are showing a 23-24 GW capacity addition in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) over the fiscal years 2025 to 2030.

The government had earlier announced a viability gap funding scheme for the development of BESS and had also launched a PLI scheme for making advanced chemistry cell battery storage.

Chaudhary said the company would evaluate the available options.

As demand for round-the-clock clean energy grows, BESS presents a key solution for efficient energy storage. Through the addition of BESS to its portfolio, the company aims to offer an integrated solution that combines both power generation and storage.