US SEC says Modi govt yet to deliver bribery case summons to Adani Group after six months

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has informed a New York court that six months after it sought India’s assistance to serve summons to Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and the Adani Group, the documents have still not been delivered.

In a status report filed in the Eastern District court on August 11, the SEC said it had “requested assistance from Indian authorities to effect service under the Hague Service Convention” but that “those authorities have not yet effected service.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The summons relates to a case filed on November 20 last year in which US prosecutors indicted Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and others for alleged bribery, securities fraud, wire fraud, and related conspiracies.

The SEC’s complaint alleges that the defendants paid bribes worth Rs 2,029 crore to secure solar power deals through the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The filing states: “The SEC has also sent Notices of Lawsuit and Requests for Waiver of Service of Summons, including copies of the Complaint, directly to Defendants and their counsel, and the SEC has communicated with the India MoLJ. The SEC understands that those authorities have not yet effected service.”

According to the indictment, the alleged scheme involved collusion with Azure Power to bribe officials in Andhra Pradesh, including the then chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, as well as meetings with officials from Maharashtra, Kerala, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Jammu & Kashmir to secure Power Sales Agreements.

The Adani group and Reddy have denied any wrongdoing.

The SEC said it will “continue communicating with the India MoLJ and pursue service of the Defendants via the Hague Service Convention.”