MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 18 November 2025

Pfizer launches Rimegepant ODT: Breakthrough migraine treatment now available in India

New 75mg orally disintegrating tablet provides sustained, 48-hour pain relief without the risk of medication overuse headaches, targeting adults unresponsive to triptans

PTI Published 18.11.25, 07:42 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File

Drug maker Pfizer on Monday said it has launched a new medication for migraine treatment.

The company has introduced Rimegepant ODT in India for adults with a previous insufficient response to triptan, the usual drugs for treating migraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new medication delivers rapid and sustained pain relief lasting up to 48 hours post-treatment, while not associated with the risk of medication overuse headaches, Pfizer Ltd said in a statement.

Rimegepant will be available in a 75 mg orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) form, designed for convenient administration without the need for water, it added.

"We believe this treatment will help people with migraine manage pain more effectively and reclaim productive days sooner than with currently available options," Pfizer MD Meenakshi Nevatia stated.

Migraine poses a significant challenge in India, affecting around 213 million people annually, with an estimated 17.3 days of productivity loss observed per year.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Anmol Bishnoi, prime accused in Baba Siddique murder, to be deported to India

Bishnoi, also wanted in the Salman Khan firing case, is being flown from the US as agencies prepare to seek his custody
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
Quote left Quote right

Retrospective environmental approvals with penalties howsoever heavy is no solution

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT