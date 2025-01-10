MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 10 January 2025

US identifies fake markets in India, criticizes IndiaMART

The report identifies Mumbai’s Heera Panna, Bengaluru’s SP Road Market and Delhi’s Tank Road Market in Karol Bagh as hubs for counterfeit products, from luxury watches to electronics

R. Suryamurthy Published 10.01.25, 11:57 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A report by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has hauled up three Indian markets and a leading e-commerce platform for facilitating the sale of counterfeit goods amid fears of a trade war under Donald Trump, who is days away from taking over the American presidency on January 20.

The report identifies Mumbai’s Heera Panna, Bengaluru’s SP Road Market and Delhi’s Tank Road Market in Karol Bagh as hubs for counterfeit products, from luxury watches to electronics.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also pulled up IndiaMART, one of India’s largest e-commerce platforms, for its alleged inability to curb the sale of counterfeit goods, including pharmaceuticals

The timing of the report coincides with Trump’s threat to invoke emergency powers and impose tariffs on trading partners, including China, Canada and Mexico, sparking fears of a global trade war.

While the report underscores the risks posed by counterfeit medicines and illicit online pharmacies, analysts view it as part of a broader strategy by the US to leverage trade concerns for political and economic gains.

The report also criticises IndiaMART for insufficient monitoring of counterfeit listings and cumbersome takedown processes, despite the platform’s claims of compliance with takedown requests.

Ram Singh, head of the IIFT New Delhi, suggested the US is using the report to apply transactional pressure, potentially disregarding WTO norms.

RELATED TOPICS

IndiaMART Trade War
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

I’m human, not a god, PM Narendra Modi says in first podcast, unkind trolls intervene

Online reactions to Indian prime minister's tête-à-tête with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath range from Munnabhai memes to asking if the teleprompters have been serviced to 'how about a press conference'
Djokovic had initially traveled to the Australian Open in Melbourne to defend his title but faced a lengthy ordeal after being detained at the airport.
Quote left Quote right

I had health issues. Realized in Melbourne I was fed with some food that poisoned me

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT