Union Budget 2025: Savings could be hit, middle-class eased from tax pressure

Budget 2025’s generous income tax benefits will ease middle-class pressure, yet the move away from tax-incentivised investments raises concerns about long-term financial planning

After years of measured, evolutionary changes to India’s tax structure, Budget 2025 has delivered a big bang and exactly what the middle class has been yearning for. The Finance Minister’s announcement of raising the tax-free income threshold to ₹12 lakh under the new regime represents the most significant tax relief in living memory.

This substantial change comes at a crucial time when the middle class has been battling uncertainties, making it a particularly welcome move that will boost consumer spending and economic growth. The impact will be significant — millions of taxpayers will see their disposable income rise substantially, allowing them to meet the rising costs of education, healthcare, and daily essentials with greater ease.

For a family paying EMIs on a home loan or planning their children’s higher education, this additional cash flow could make a meaningful difference to their monthly budgeting. The timing couldn’t be better as urban households grapple with elevated inflation in the education and healthcare.

The enhanced tax slabs under the new regime represent a bold step towards simplifying India’s notoriously complex tax system. The philosophy is compelling: lower rates, minimal exemptions, and a straightforward approach that doesn’t require citizens to jump through hoops to reduce their tax burden.

The government’s confidence in pushing this reform suggests a clear vision for a future where tax compliance is more straightforward for the average citizen, marking a decisive break from the complexity that has characterised taxation for decades.

Speaking of hoops, announcing a new central KYC registry is long overdue and potentially transformative. The current system, where investors must repeatedly complete KYC procedures for different financial institutions, has significantly deterred investment participation.

A centralised system could dramatically reduce this friction, encouraging more people to explore various investment options and participate more actively in financial markets.

However, amidst this celebration of increased disposable income and simplified processes, we must consider the subtle behavioural implications of moving away from tax-incentivised savings. In our consumption-driven economy, tax-saving investments have historically motivated young professionals to start their investment journey, often their first step into systematic financial planning.

What begins as a simple tax-saving exercise frequently evolves into a lifelong investment habit, particularly through instruments like ELSS that combine tax benefits with exposure to equity markets and teach crucial lessons about market dynamics.

The enhanced take-home pay will undoubtedly boost consumption, which is crucial for economic growth. Yet, this could come at the cost of reduced long-term savings.

The mandatory lock-in periods of tax-saving instruments have forced a patient approach to investing, teaching valuable lessons about market dynamics and the benefits of staying invested for the long term.

While the upcoming new income tax bill’s promise to simplify tax processes is commendable, finding innovative ways to encourage long-term savings within this simplified framework remains crucial.

The success of NPS demonstrates that well-designed investment products can serve individual and national interests without compromising the simplicity of the tax structure.

The challenge lies in creating mechanisms that can replicate the behavioural benefits of tax-linked savings while maintaining the advantages of a streamlined system.