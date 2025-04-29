UltraTech Cement reports net profit of Rs 2,474.79 crore for March quarter

UltraTech Cement on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,474.79 crore for the March quarter.

The leading cement maker posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2,258.58 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations was at ₹23,063.32 crore against ₹20,418.94 crore a year earlier.

UltraTech’s consolidated sales volumes reached 41.02 million tonnes.

In FY25, UltraTech “achieved sales volumes of 135.83 million tonnes for the year, one of the highest globally (excluding China)”, it said.

Results of UltraTech Cement are not comparable due to its acquisition of India Cements and UAE-based RAKWCT.

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank on Monday reported a 26 per cent increase in net profit at ₹2,051 crore for the March quarter of FY25. The LIC-controlled bank had posted a net profit of ₹1,628 crore for the year-ago period.

Interest income marginally declined to ₹6,979 crore from ₹6,990 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Uco Bank

Uco Bank on Monday reported a nearly 24 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at ₹665.72 crore for the quarter ended March. The lender’s bottomline stood at ₹537.86 crore a year ago.

Consolidated total income was ₹8,136 crore, up from ₹6,984 crore a year ago.

For the full year ended March 31, 2025, Uco Bank’s consolidated net profit stood at ₹2,468 crore compared with ₹1,671 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

Uco Bank plans to issue up to 270 crore fresh equity shares in the 2025-26 fiscal to further bring down the government’s stake to around 75 per cent. The move follows the lender’s successful qualified institutional placement (QIP) in the March quarter, during which it raised ₹2,000 crore, reducing the government’s shareholding to 90 per cent.

“We plan to issue up to 270 crore shares of ₹10 each to further dilute the government’s holding to 75 per cent in FY’26,” Uco Bank MD and CEO Ashwani Kumar said.

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company on Monday said its consolidated net profit increased 69 per cent to ₹698 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, driven by higher sales. The company reported a net profit of ₹412 crore in the January-March quarter of 2023-24.

PNB Housing Finance

PNB Housing Finance on Monday reported a 25 per cent rise in net profit at ₹550 crore in the March quarter.

The housing finance company had posted a net profit of ₹439 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.