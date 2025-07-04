MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Uco Bank registers credit growth of 16.58% at Rs 2.25 lakh crore as of June 30

Lender reports an 11.57% increase in total deposits to Rs 2.99 lakh crore in the reporting period against Rs 2.68 lakh crore as on June 30, 2024

Our Bureau Published 04.07.25, 10:50 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Public sector lender Uco Bank on Thursday said it has registered a credit growth of 16.58 per cent at 2.25 lakh crore as of June 30, 2025.

The outstanding credit was 1.93 lakh crore as on June 30, 2024, the bank said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The lender reported an 11.57 per cent increase in total deposits to 2.99 lakh crore in the reporting period against 2.68 lakh crore as on June 30, 2024.

As a result, total business (credits and deposits) of the bank registered an increase of 13.67 per cent at 5.24 lakh crore against 4.61 lakh crore at the end of June 30, 2024.

During the quarter, the bank’s Current Accounts and Savings Accounts ratio declined to 36.90 per cent of the total deposits against 38.62 per cent in the same period of the preceding financial year.

The credit-deposit ratio increased to 75.48 per cent in the first quarter against 72.07 per cent in the year-ago period.

Indian Bank

Chennai-based Indian Bank registered a credit growth of 11.3 per cent at 6 lakh crore as on June 30, 2025, compared with 5.39 lakh crore as on June 30, 2024.

The bank reported a 9.3 per cent increase in total deposits at 7.44 lakh crore in the reporting period against 6.81 lakh crore as on June 30, 2024.

Total business (credit and deposits) of the bank registered an increase of 10.2 per cent at 13.44 lakh crore against 12.20 lakh crore at the end of June 30, 2024.

