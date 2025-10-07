Trump announces 25% tariff on all imported medium and heavy-duty trucks starting November 1

All medium and heavy duty trucks imported into the United States will face a 25 per cent tariff rate staring November 1, President Donald Trump said in a post on his social media platform on Monday.

“Beginning November 1st, 2025, all medium and heavy duty trucks coming in the United States from other countries will be tariffed at the rate of 25%,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

The decision follows months of discussion and pushback from Detroit’s major automakers, who have lobbied the Trump administration to reconsider the tariff’s timing and potential impact.

Trump last month had said heavy truck imports would face new duties as soon as October 1.

In 2024, the US imported 2,45,764 medium and heavy-duty trucks, primarily from Canada ($4.5 billion) and Mexico ($15.6 billion), valued at roughly $20.1 billion, according to data from the US Department of Commerce.