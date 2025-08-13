MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Titagarh Rail Systems Limited seeks partners for non-core businesses

The company’s board has approved the transfer of its shipbuilding and maritime systems business into a wholly owned subsidiary called Titagarh Naval Systems Private Limited and is open to roping in strategic partners or investors

Our Bureau Published 13.08.25, 10:45 AM
Hiving off

Hiving off The Telegraph

Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) is reorganising its non-core businesses to focus more on its core business of passenger and freight rail businesses.

The company’s board has approved the transfer of its shipbuilding and maritime systems business into a wholly owned subsidiary called Titagarh Naval Systems Private Limited and is open to roping in strategic partners or investors.

“This will not only enable the company to focus on its core activity of railway systems, but it will also enable the new company to pursue growth in the shipbuilding sector,” TRSL said in a statement.

TRSL said the new company will establish and expand its shipbuilding facility at Falta, where it had acquired the assets of Precision Shipyard in 2023 with a capacity to produce 12-16 vessels per year of up to 180 meters in length.

The company’s board has also mandated the committee of directors to identify a strategy for its defence and bridges business, including finding strategic/joint venture partners with the assistance of external advisers.

