MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 29 May 2025

TCS calls generative artificial intelligence a ‘civilisational shift,’ plans large workforce

Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran, who also chairs the TCS board, said the $30 billion IT services company will create a 'large pool' of AI agents to work alongside humans and deliver solutions in a 'human+AI' model in the future

PTI Published 29.05.25, 09:23 AM
Not just a tech cycle: TCS

Not just a tech cycle: TCS File picture 

India’s largest IT services company, TCS, believes that generative artificial intelligence (AI) is not just another tech cycle but a “civilisational shift” which will positively benefit every industry.

Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran, who also chairs the TCS board, said the $30 billion IT services company will create a “large pool” of AI agents to work alongside humans and deliver solutions in a “human+AI” model in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Achieving near-human reasoning capabilities, GenAI is not just another tech cycle, it is a civilisational shift,” Chandrasekaran wrote in his message to the company’s shareholders in the annual report published late on Tuesday.

He said TCS has been proactive in using AI technologies and has infused AI across its offerings. It has also built intelligent agent solutions throughout the value chain.

The company, which is also the largest private sector employer with over 6.07 lakh people on its rolls as of March 2025, will have the largest AI-trained workforce in 2025 and has also launched an enterprise-grade Gen AI platform christened ‘TCS Wisdomnext’, Chandrasekaran said.

TCS will also invest in AI data centres and cloud infrastructure, and forge partnerships with hardware providers, solution innovators and start-ups, he added.

The company’s CEO and MD K. Krithivasan said clients are increasingly shifting focus from a use case-based approach to return on investment-led scaling of AI, and TCS is helping them set up AI centres of excellence, AI labs and by providing domain-specific AI solutions for business operations with over 150 AI agents, among others.

RELATED TOPICS

Generative AI Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

1,704 days in jail without trial: Bail is the rule as per Supreme Court, but not for Umar Khalid

'Umar, who is not at fault, who was not in Delhi during the riots, is denied bail…. People who have committed heinous crimes are either not arrested or immediately released on bail,' father, S.Q.R. Ilyas, said
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Quote left Quote right

Brij Bhushan still mounting pressure on six women wrestlers to withdraw cases against him

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT