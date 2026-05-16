Tata Steel profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 2,965 crore in Q4 on strong India demand

Tata Steel reported a 146 per cent jump in profit after tax at ₹2,965 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal, compared with ₹1,201 crore recorded in the same period of FY25 on the back of higher volume and better product mix in India, narrowing UK losses and improved performance from the Netherlands business.

Revenue from operations went up by 12.5 per cent to ₹63,270 crore in Q4FY26, compared with ₹56,218 crore in the same period of FY25. For the full year, profit went up by 243 per cent to ₹10,886 crore compared with ₹3,174 crore in FY25. Revenue stood at ₹2,32,140 crore, up 6.22 per cent, signalling margin expansion.

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The board of directors announced a dividend of ₹4 per share of face value of ₹1.

The India operations reported a PAT of ₹4,640 crore, compared with ₹3,141 crore in Q4FY25. Tata Steel Netherlands also posted a higher EBIDTA of ₹624 crore compared with ₹132 crore in the three months ended March 31, 2025. Tata Steel UK narrowed its EBIDTA losses to ₹591 crore in Q4FY26 compared with ₹869 crore in Q4FY25.

Commenting on the results, T V Narendran, managing director and CEO of Tata Steel, referred to the elevated geoeconomic uncertainty, with supply-chain and tariff-led trade disruptions impacting global steel markets in 2026.

Despite this challenge, he said, “Tata Steel India reported its ‘best ever’ deliveries of 22.5 million tonnes. This volume growth was supplemented by an expanding downstream portfolio across tubes, tinplate, colors and wires,” he said.

The company spent ₹14,026 crore on capex in FY26, while net debt was reduced by ₹2,285 crore. “Tata Steel delivered a markedly improved performance for the second year in a row, despite subdued steel prices across key markets,” Koushik Chatterjee, ED & CFO of the company, added.

Netherlands uncertainty

Chatterjee noted the Netherlands is facing multiple uncertainties with relation to the environmental footprint of its assets in a complex and evolving regulatory landscape. The local authority issued a notice on April 23 threatening to revoke permission to operate coke oven plants, which are integral to operations.

The company said there exists a ‘material uncertainty’ surrounding the impact of such adversities (possible closure of coke oven plant) on the financial stability of Tata Steel Netherlands as an entity.