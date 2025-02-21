Tata Steel acquires $300 million stake in T Steel Holdings, expands global reach

Tata Steel on Thursday said it has acquired over 191 crore equity shares of T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd for $300 million (₹2,603.16 crore).

T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd (TSHP) is the Singapore-based arm of home-grown steel giant Tata Steel.

“Tata Steel has today i.e., on February 20, 2025 acquired 191,08,28,025 ordinary equity shares of face value $0.157 each aggregating to $300 million (₹2,603.16 crore) in T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd (TSHP),” Tata Steel said in an exchange filing.

Post this acquisition, TSHP will continue to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, it said.

Meanwhile, Tata Steel UK on Tuesday announced that its proposals to deliver a state-of-the-art Electric Arc Furnace for greener steelmaking in Port Talbot, South Wales, has got the requisite approval from the local council.

UK business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds welcomed the “major step forward” in the £1.25-billion joint investment plan for the transformation of Britain’s largest steelworks with the Indian steel giant.

Supported by government funding of £500 million, the investment strategy is aimed at preserving 5,000 Tata Steel UK jobs and cutting on-site CO2 emissions by 90 per cent compared with the previous blast furnace-based steelmaking.

Tata Power on Thursday announced its partnership with Amazon Web Services to drive smart and consumer-centric energy transition in India through modernisation of its digital infrastructure and energy management.

The evolution of energy systems demands real-time analytics, automation, and decentralised power generation to optimise supply and demand.