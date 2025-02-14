Tata Motors eye 4 lakh electric vehicle charge points across India by 2027

Tata Motors on Thursday said it has set a target of 4 lakh electric vehicle charging points across the country by 2027.

Under the “Open Collaboration 2.0” initiative, Tata Motors’s plans to instal 30,000 public charging points in partnerships with charge point operators (CPOs) and oil marketing companies (OMCs).

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the initiative will see the installation of 500 TATA.ev mega chargers for electric vehicles of all brands, and superfast chargers with four charging bays.

“To enable the exponential growth of EVs in India, we’ve launched ‘Open Collaboration 2.0’, aiming to expand the charging network to over 400,000 points in the next two years, in partnership with leading CPOs,” said Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

“This initiative will enhance the speed, reliability, and user experience of charging, while improving the viability of CPOs and facilitating their growth,” Chandra said.

Through its ‘Open Collaboration’ framework, launched in 2023, Tata Motors has been partnering CPOs and OMCs to expand charging infrastructure across key hotspots, particularly along highways to facilitate seamless long-distance mobility.

“TATA.ev’s cumulative impact includes the installation of over 1.5 lakh private or home chargers, 2,500 community chargers, and 750 chargers at Tata dealerships across more than 200 cities,” the company said in a press release.

“Through ‘Open Collaboration 2.0’, TATA.ev is accelerating India’s EV charging ecosystem with an ambitious goal: to more than double the number of charging points to over 400,000 within the next two years.”

The TATA.ev mega chargers will be open to all brands’ electric vehicles, while TATA.ev customers will get priority access and tariff benefits.

Users can easily locate, access and pay for charging at these mega chargers through Tata Motors's IRA.ev app, eliminating the need for multiple charging apps. The chargers themselves will be operated by partner CPOs.

Maruti Suzuki, which recently unveiled its first electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, is also focusing on charging infrastructure. The automaker has stated its goal to have a charging point every 5 to 10 kilometers in the top 100 cities.

About 99,165 electric cars were sold in India in 2024, recording 20 per cent year-on-year growth, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada).

Passenger vehicle dispatches from factories to dealers increased 1.6 per cent in January at 3,99,386 units, industry body SIAM said.