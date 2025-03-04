Tata Motors begins landmark trials of hydrogen-powered heavy duty trucks for long haul transportation

Tata Motors on Tuesday launched the first-ever trials of hydrogen-powered heavy duty trucks in order to assess their viability for long haul transportation solutions.

The trial phase will span up to 24 months and involves deployment of 16 advanced hydrogen-powered vehicles with varying configurations and payload capacities.

The trucks, equipped with Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engines (H2-ICE) and Fuel Cell (H2-FCEV) technologies, will be tested on India's most prominent freight routes, including those around Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Surat, Vadodara, Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar.

"For heavy duty, long haul transportation battery electric doesn't appear to be a viable technology. So while there are improvements and developments happening in battery....at the same time, we are also trying hydrogen," Tata Motors Executive Director Girish Wagh told PTI.

As hydrogen fuel cell or hydrogen internal combustion engine can probably be a viable technology for heavy duty, longer duration transportation, the auto major is investing in the technology, he noted.

"Therefore we are investing in it and getting into these trials to get real life feedback and understand how this technology can be deployed. So from that perspective, I think this experimentation is very important," Wagh said.

From the trial run, the company would receive a feedback in terms of performance of this technology in real life operating conditions, he said.

"We will also understand what are the infrastructure requirements which will be necessary to commercialise hydrogen. We will also try to understand what is required in terms of commercial viability, and then finally, the policy support which will be required," Wagh stated.

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, has awarded the tender to Tata Motors for the trial run.

Flagging off three trucks here, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said hydrogen is the fuel of the future with immense potential to transform India's transportation sector by reducing emissions and enhancing energy self-reliance.

"Such initiatives will accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility in heavy-duty trucking, and move us closer to an efficient, low-carbon future," he added.

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said the beginning of trial is a significant step forward in showcasing the potential of green hydrogen in decarbonising India's transportation sector.

This initiative, part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, reflects the government's commitment to driving innovation and achieving India's energy independence while contributing to global climate goals, he added.

Tata Motors is developing innovative mobility solutions powered by alternative fuel technologies such as battery electric, CNG, LNG, hydrogen internal combustion, and hydrogen fuel cell.

