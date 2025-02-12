MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 12 February 2025

Tariff hikes come to rescue, Vodafone Idea narrows loss to Rs 6,609.3 crore for third quarter

The company, in which the government of India holds a 22.60 per cent stake, had recorded a loss of Rs 7,175.9 crore in the preceding three months

Our Special Correspondent Published 12.02.25, 11:30 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Tariff hikes in July last year have helped Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) to narrow its consolidated losses in the third quarter ended December 31 to 6,609.3 crore from 6,985.9 crore a year ago.

The company, in which the government of India holds a 22.60 per cent stake, had recorded a loss of 7,175.9 crore in the preceding three months.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the numbers were announced after market hours, the VIL stock ended 3.29 per cent lower at 8.82 on the BSE.

VIL’s revenues from operations stood at 11,117.3 crore compared with 10,673.1 crore a year ago. Average revenue per user stood at 173, up from 166 in the July-September period on account of the tariff hikes. VIL, Airtel and Reliance Jio, had raised tariffs by up to 25 per cent.

Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra said the company is driving investments and the velocity of capex deployment is set to accelerate in the coming quarters. It has also started a phased rollout of 5G services in key geographies, he added.

“We are pleased to report the highest quarterly cash EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortisation) since merger of 2,450 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of about 15 per cent,” he said

RELATED TOPICS

Vodafone Idea Tariff Hike Net Loss
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Modi govt tweaked defence rules for Adani’s energy park near India-Pakistan border: Report

British newspaper The Guardian claims it has accessed documents to that reveal the defence ministry’s amendment on security protocols to facilitate the ambitious project
Narendra Modi and Trump
Quote left Quote right

Clearly, the Trump administration is prioritising relations with India

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT