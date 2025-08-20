MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 20 August 2025

Canva valued at $42 Billion in employee stock sale ahead of possible IPO

The stock sale comes at time when the company is investing heavily in AI tools for its more than 240 million monthly active users

Reuters Published 20.08.25, 12:50 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Australian graphic design platform Canva launched an employee stock sale that values the company at $42 billion, it said on Wednesday, ahead of a reported IPO this year.

The stock sale comes at time when the company is investing heavily in AI tools for its more than 240 million monthly active users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Employees will be able to sell their shares to both new and existing investors in the funding round led by shareholder Fidelity Management, Canva said. JPMorgan's asset management division is joining as a new investor.

Also Read

"Identifying companies that can provide investors with pivotal exposure to breakthrough work in AI is an important pillar of our research in active management," Felise Agranoff, a portfolio manager at a JPMorgan Asset Management arm said.

"We believe that Canva stands out in the design sector and can help create long-term value for investors."

Canva Co-Founder and COO Cliff Obrecht said the funding round was "significantly oversubscribed".

Details of the number of shares to be sold were not revealed.

Launched in 2013, Canva is a web-based platform that lets users design everything from wedding invitations and birthday cards to social media posts and presentations.

The company recently introduced AI-powered tools that allow users to generate designs and interactive elements using plain English. It reported annualised revenue of $3.3 billion.

Technology-focused news website The Information reported last year that Canva's IPO was expected to happen in 2025.

RELATED TOPICS

IPO Stocks
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Gaming bill will destroy jobs, push crores of users to illegal betting, says letter to Amit Shah

The 13-page bill, which has not yet been made public but has been reviewed by Reuters, describes an online money game as one played by a user by depositing money in expectation of winning monetary and other enrichment
Scott Bessent
Quote left Quote right

They made 16 billion in excess profits…. some of the richest families in India

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT