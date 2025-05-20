SMPK eyes double-digit cargo growth in FY25 as port sees uptick in coal, steel movement

Buoyed by the implementation of multiple mechanisation projects at Haldia and Calcutta, initiation of night navigation support and turnaround in the steel sector following imposition of a safeguard duty to protect domestic industry, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata is eyeing a double-digit growth in cargo handling in FY25.

SMPK, which was one of the two major ports to record decline in cargo handling in the last fiscal, is also hoping that trade friendly measures announced by the management would bear results this year. Moreover, it would not hurt that the port is going to have a relatively lower base to begin with in FY26. “We will grow at least by 10 per cent, if not more,” Rathendra Raman, chairman of SMPK, formerly Kolkata Port Trust, told this newspaper.

ADVERTISEMENT

The port handled 63.95 million tonnes of cargo in FY25, down by 3.75 per cent from the record high of 66.44 MT it achieved in FY24. In contrast, the 12 government-controlled ‘major ports’ cumulatively posted a 4.34 per cent rise in cargo in FY25. However, SMPK recorded a 45.32 per cent jump in cargo handling in April, compared to the same period of FY25.

Raman said the port has handed out concessions worth ₹70 crore in FY25. “We are already seeing the results as shippers realise the cost benefit of using SMPK more,” the chairman said.

The port will also see infrastructure upgrades which could result in lower cost for trade. A ship to rail mechanisation project by Adani Ports for coal will be operational at Haldia while the same company is going to bring more equipment to handle containers at Calcutta. Century Ports will also start a revamped cargo handling at Calcutta’s Kidderpore Docks in FY26.

Moreover, the port will also benefit from taking over operations of inland water terminals between Haldia and Sahibganj in Jharkhand.

There is also hope that the 12 per cent safeguard duty imposed by the Centre to protect the steel industry will lead to higher capacity utilisation of local mills, enhancing their requirement to import more coking coal. The port is hoping to cash in on the demand.

If SMPK manages to score double digit growth, it would be the first instance when the oldest port of the country, established in 1870, would handle 70 MT cargo. The early signs appear to be promising as in the month of April, port handled thermal coal after a long gap, while movement of coking coal almost doubled to 1.78 MT, up from 0.89 MT in April of 2024.