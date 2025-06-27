Swiss firm sets up state base, to invest around Rs 45 crore in setting up manufacturing plant

Sotefin Bharat, the Indian arm of Swiss automated car parking systems company Sotefin SA, plans to invest around ₹45 crore in setting up a manufacturing plant in Bengal in two phases.

“Bengal will be the global manufacturing hub. We will not only cater to the demand for automatic car parking systems in the country but also export to countries like the US and UAE, among others. In phase 1, the investment is ₹25 crore, and in the second phase, which is expected to be complete in the next one and a half years, it is ₹20 crore,” Jignesh Sanghavi, director, Sotefin Bharat said on Thursday.

“Besides having our office here in Calcutta, there is a significant amount of skilled workforce available in the state,” said Sanghavi.

He said that once the factory becomes fully capable, the company would have a 100 per cent indigenisation level from around 80 per cent at present.

The company is bullish on demand amid rising urbanisation and multi-level parking infrastructure.