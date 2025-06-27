MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 27 June 2025

Swiss firm sets up state base, to invest around Rs 45 crore in setting up manufacturing plant

He said that once the factory becomes fully capable, the company would have a 100% indigenisation level from around 80% at present

Our Special Correspondent Published 27.06.25, 10:15 AM
Officials of Sotefin Bharat, Sotefin SA and Maya Jaouhari Tissafi, Ambassador of Switzerland to India (second from right) in Calcutta on Thursday

Officials of Sotefin Bharat, Sotefin SA and Maya Jaouhari Tissafi, Ambassador of Switzerland to India (second from right) in Calcutta on Thursday

Sotefin Bharat, the Indian arm of Swiss automated car parking systems company Sotefin SA, plans to invest around 45 crore in setting up a manufacturing plant in Bengal in two phases.

“Bengal will be the global manufacturing hub. We will not only cater to the demand for automatic car parking systems in the country but also export to countries like the US and UAE, among others. In phase 1, the investment is 25 crore, and in the second phase, which is expected to be complete in the next one and a half years, it is 20 crore,” Jignesh Sanghavi, director, Sotefin Bharat said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Besides having our office here in Calcutta, there is a significant amount of skilled workforce available in the state,” said Sanghavi.

He said that once the factory becomes fully capable, the company would have a 100 per cent indigenisation level from around 80 per cent at present.

The company is bullish on demand amid rising urbanisation and multi-level parking infrastructure.

RELATED TOPICS

Investment Business Expansion
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Hindi has friends in high places: Amit Shah's olive branch on English with slavery rider

Addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of the Centre’s official language department in Delhi, Shah tried to clarify his stand on foreign languages and asserted that Hindi was not an adversary but a friend of all other Indian languages
Benjamin Netanyahu
Quote left Quote right

This victory presents an opportunity for a dramatic widening of peace agreements

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT