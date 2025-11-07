Swiggy approves up to 100 billion rupees fundraise via QIP

Indian food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy on Friday said its board approved plans to raise up to 100 billion rupees($1.14 billion) via qualified institutional placement (QIP) as it seeks to shore up capital for growth.

Companies use the QIP route to raise funds from large institutions such as mutual funds.

Loss-making Swiggy and its quick commerce rivals, Eternal's Blinkit and start-up Zepto, have been spending heavily on warehouses and customer acquisition as they seek to raise market share in one of India's fastest-growing industries.

The company had said on October 30 that the fundraise would bolster cash reserves, helping drive growth as well as fund "new experiments" in quick commerce and food delivery.

In September, Swiggy sold its entire stake in ride-hailing platform Rapido for about $270 million, further strengthening its balance sheet. It has also slowed down the pace of warehouse expansion to improve margins.