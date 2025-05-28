SpiceJet and IndiGo issue travel advisories for passengers after heavy rains disrupt Mumbai

Several airlines have issued advisories for passengers flying in and out of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, urging them to check the status of their flights and account for additional travel time to the airport because of delays and disruptions in operations due to heavy rains.

SpiceJet cautioned passengers on social media:“#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to check their flight status via (spicejet.com/#status).”

IndiGo also shared a similar message on its X handle on Wednesday: “#6ETravelAdvisory: Heavy rains in #Mumbai are impacting flight operations. Stay updated on flight status. Please allow extra time to reach the airport due to possible waterlogging en route.”

Passengers were advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines and check real-time updates on flight schedules before heading to the airport.

Torrential downpours have thrown normal life into disarray, particularly in the southern parts of the city.

Monsoon arrived in Mumbai on May 26, the earliest onset in the last 75 years. Heavy downpour led to suspension of suburban train services on Central Railway's Harbour line, while waterlogging was reported from several areas in the metropolis.

Local authorities, who are on high alert as the rains continue to lash the city, said they are monitoring the situation closely and working to restore normalcy.