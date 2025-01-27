Skoda to drive back sedans, Czech brand focus on new generation Superb and Octavia RS

Skoda India is treading where no one is.

The company is bringing back its sedans, the new generation Superb and the Octavia RS, that it showcased in the just concluded Bharat Mobility Global Show 2025.

The company also intends to bring back its 2 litre diesel engines for Superb and Octavia RS both of which will sell as CBUs.

It is also betting on its sub-4 metre offering the Kylaq that it hopes will bring in numbers.

The sedan market has been shrinking in India with consumers increasingly favouring SUVs over sedans. Today, the market share for sedans stand at 10 per cent, while SUVs account for over 50 per cent.

In such a scenario, the Czech brand is bringing back into its portfolio, the Superb and the Octavia RS, both of which sold in India at an earlier date but was discontinued due to a shrinking market size.

“The sedan segment is appreciated by a lot of drivers. The only reason its shrinking because it is facing a very fierce fight from the SUV segment," said Petr Janeba, the Skoda brand director in India.

"Pricewise, the SUV is the same as the sedan. There is a lot of people who prefer sedan but take the SUV because of its high road presence.

“These people are not happy, they will come back. And there are a lot people who still own a Superb or an Octavia. There are 80,000 Octavias on road now and 80 per cent of them have diesel engines and they don’t want to sell their vehicles,” he said.

Talking about the Kylaq, the company’s sub-4metre SUV, Janeba said: “We are expecting the Kylaq to be our volume hero. The Kodiaq is our luxury volume hero and there are some image heros like Octavia RS. So there are a lot of things in our product portfolio that should push the brand forward and Kylaq is the biggest one.”

With the product portfolio of last year which did not include the Kylaq, Skoda addressed 27 per cent of the market, said the brand director.

With the Kylaq, it is addressing over 63 per cent of the market.

Calling the SUV the most aspirational vehicle in the Indian market, he said "SUVs are also available for ₹4-6 lakh”.

“But our cars start at a higher price of over Rs 7 lakh. People buying their first car, transitioning from two-wheeler to four-wheeler, look for aspirational cars.

"The Kylaq priced from Rs 7.89 lakh onwards, is accessible to such buyers, he said."