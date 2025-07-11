Prada eyes limited editon made-in-India Kolhapuri line, will partner local artisans

Italian fashion major Prada on Friday expressed its intention to launch a Kolhapuri-inspired collection in partnership with local artisans, an industry grouping has said.

Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture, which held a virtual meeting with senior Prada officials earlier in the day, said a technical expert team from the Italian fashion brand will be visiting India next week to identify local supply chain partners for Kolhapuri chappal.

"Prada expressed intent to launch a limited-edition Made-in-India Kolhapuri-inspired collection in partnership with local artisans," an official statement from MACCIA said.

It can be noted that the use of the centuries-old craft of Kolhapuri sandals (chappal) by Prada in a fashion show last month triggered a controversy on the contributions of Indian artisans and the way they are leveraged by global brands.

MACCIA president Lalit Gandhi told PTI that the Italian team visiting India next week will examine product facilities, look at how those match up to their standards and define the systems for the way ahead.

In the meeting, which had a slew of Prada officials -- including chief business development officer Roberto Massardi and group head of corporate social responsibility Lorenzo Bertelli, among others -- the Italian group has committed to include the 'Kolhapuri' mention in all its publications and commercialise the offering only after complying with GI (geographical indication) requirements, he added.

As per MACCIA, Prada presented their "early vision" for a Made-in-India 'Kolhapuri collection, and also cited successes behind similar tie-ups with Peru, Japan, and Scotland in the past.

In the meeting, the chamber appealed to Prada for expanding the proposed collaboration beyond the Kolhapuri chappal to include heritage crafts, such as Paithani weaving, Himroo textiles, Bichwas/Payal (anklets), and regional embroidery work.

"Prada responded positively and agreed to explore these crafts for potential integration into future collections," the industry grouping said.

Gandhi said MACCIA has also asked Prada to set up an excellence lab in Maharashtra for spotting and sourcing, which will help the local wares get access to premium markets the world over.

At least four representatives from Kolhapur closely associated with the chappal sector were part of the meeting, apart from some officials from MACCIA, Gandhi said.

