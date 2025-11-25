Singapore orders Apple, Google to curb government impersonation scam messages

Singapore Police has ordered Apple and Google to take steps to prevent government impersonation scam messages on iMessage and Google Messages.

These measures are aimed at preventing “spoofing”, a technique cybercriminals use to disguise themselves as a known or trusted source, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a press release on Tuesday.

The mandated measures include preventing accounts and group chats from displaying names that spoof “gov.sg” or government agencies, or filtering messages from accounts and group chats with such names.

Apple and Google, who were ordered to take the measures on Monday, must also ensure that the profile names of unknown senders are not displayed or displayed less prominently than their phone numbers, said MHA.

“This would help users better identify and be wary of unknown senders,” it added.

The implementation directives, which were issued by the police under the Online Criminal Harms Act, require the companies to comply by Sunday.

Apple and Google have indicated that they will comply with the directives, according to a Channel News Asia report on Tuesday, citing MHA.

"We urge the public to regularly update the iMessage and Google Messages apps on their mobile devices, to ensure that the latest anti-spoofing safeguards are in place," added the ministry.

Government official impersonation scams are on the rise, said the report.

As per police data, the number of such cases reported almost tripled in the first half of 2025, increasing by 199.2 per cent to 1,762 cases, up from 589 cases during the same period last year, it said.

Such cases also recorded the second-highest loss among all scam types in the first half of this year, with about SGD126.5 million lost.

Government official impersonation scams accounted for about 28 per cent of all scam cases and 34 per cent of all scam losses in the first half of the year, it added.

Online service providers that fail to comply with the implementation directive without a reasonable excuse may be fined up to SGD1 million (USD770,000).

In the case of a continuing offence, they may be further fined up to SGD100,000 for every day or part of a day during which the offence continues after conviction.

The Singapore government has previously ordered Meta to put in place measures such as facial recognition to curb Facebook impersonation scams.