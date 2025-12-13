MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 13 December 2025

Silver hits record high in India as futures cross Rs 2 lakh and gold extends strong gains

Industrial demand dwindling inventories and investor inflows drive silver’s sharp weekly rise as gold strengthens on safe haven buying a soft dollar and expectations of further US rate cuts

Our Bureau Published 13.12.25, 07:48 AM
Representational picture

Representational picture

Silver prices rallied to an all-time high on Friday hitting 2 lakh per kilo mark in futures trade, riding on strong demand from investors and positive global cues.

Rising for the fourth consecutive days, the white metal futures for March delivery on MCX rose by 1,420, or 0.71 per cent, to touch 200,362.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the spot market, silver rallied by 5,100 to hit a new peak of 1,99,500 per kilogram in Delhi on Friday, according to the All India Sarafa Association. In Calcutta, prices also rallied to 194,200 a kg on Friday compared with 189,300 on Thursday.

“In the domestic market, spot silver prices once again recorded a new high, while gold prices also appreciated significantly, trading near the record level,” Dilip Parmar, research analyst, HDFC Securities, said.

Silver prices notched up a gain of over 10 per cent this week alone and it has more than doubled this year, supported by strong industrial demand, dwindling inventories and its inclusion on the US critical minerals list.

“Silver is supported by industrial demand amid fears of shortages, a continued tight market, and the speculative frenzy, mostly from retail investors which has helped drive inflows to Silver ETFs,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Gold keeps pace

Prices of the yellow metal reached a seven-week high in the international market, bolstered by a soft dollar, expectations of interest rate cut and safe haven demand.

In Delhi’s bullion market, gold of 99.9 per cent purity increased by 1,110 to 1,33,600 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) compared with the previous close of 1,32,490 per 10 grams.

“Gold prices commenced an upward trajectory following a period of consolidation over the past few days. This surge in the precious metal was primarily supported by a weakening rupee and sustained investment demand,” he added.

In the international markets, spot gold appreciated by $58.61, or 1.37 per cent, to $4,338.40 per ounce.

“Gold and silver have responded with strong gains after a 25 basis points rate cut by the US Federal Reserve at a time when inflation risks are tilting higher. This has amplified concerns about faster dollar debasement,” Anindya Banerjee, head currency and commodity, Kotak Securities, said.

RELATED TOPICS

Silver Price Gold Price
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet clears two-phase census with digital tools and optional caste disclosure

Exercise allocates Rs 11,718 crore for 30 lakh enumerators, introduces self-enumeration through a central portal and expands micro-level data access across villages and wards
New Delhi shrouded in smog last month.
Quote left Quote right

Air pollution has become a national catastrophe that demands immediate action

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT