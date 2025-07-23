Shyam Metaliks plans to raise Rs 7,500 crore to fuel growth

Shyam Metaliks, one of the leading producers of steel products and aluminium foil in Bengal, is proposing to raise ₹4,500 crore by equity or equity-linked instruments (including partly or fully convertible debentures) and ₹3,000 crore by non-convertible debentures to fund its growth journey.

The company board, which met to approve the first quarter results, agreed on the fund raising proposals subject to the shareholders’ and other statutory approvals.

Shyam Metaliks’ revenues grew 22.4 per cent to ₹4,418.8 crore, while operating EBITDA grew 18.8 per cent to ₹579.6 crore. Profit after tax went up by 5.3 per cent to ₹291 crore.

Commenting on the quarter gone by, Brij Bhushan Agarwal, chairman and managing director of Shyam Metaliks, said the pig iron and colour-coated plants commissioned in FY25 have witnessed strong performance, with operational stabilisation achieved ahead of the planned schedule.

The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1.8 per equity share.