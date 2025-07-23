Markets trade higher in early deals tracking rally in Asian peers; Sensex climbs 288 points

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Wednesday tracking a positive trend in Asian markets.

Japan securing a trade deal with the US propelled a rally in Asian markets, which in turn added to optimistic trend in domestic equities, an expert said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 288.64 points to 82,475.45 in initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 88.95 points to 25,149.85.

From the Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Maruti, Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel were among the biggest gainers.

However, Titan, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded in positive territory.

"Asian cues are positive due to Japan securing a trade deal with the US," Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research, Axis Securities, said.

The US markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday.

"The 11th new record high for 2025 set by S&P 500 yesterday is an indication of the direction and resilience of equity markets globally. Markets are climbing all walls of worries and valuation concerns have been put on the back burner. In the near-term this resilience is likely to continue," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

A significant takeaway from the early Q1 results is the improving prospects of banking and digital stocks. Q1 results of Eternal and Paytm indicate steady growth potential of the digital stocks which have a long runway of growth, he added.

US President Donald Trump has announced a trade deal with Japan, with a 15 per cent tax on goods imported from that nation.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,548.92 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 5,239.77 crore in the previous trade.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.23 per cent to USD 68.75 a barrel.

On Tuesday, the Sensex ended 13.53 points or 0.02 per cent down at 82,186.81. The Nifty dipped 29.80 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 25,060.90.