MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 05 June 2025

Sensex climbs 197 points to 81,196 in opening trade; Nifty up 71 points to 24,691

Eternal, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharm, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech, Adani Ports and NTPC were among the biggest winners

PTI Published 05.06.25, 09:38 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Thursday driven by buying in blue-chip stock Reliance Industries and fresh foreign fund inflows.

Moreover, a largely firm trend in Asian markets also added to the positivity in domestic equities, analysts said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 197.83 points to 81,196.08 in opening trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 71 points to 24,691.20.

From the Sensex firms, Eternal, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharm, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech, Adani Ports and NTPC were among the biggest winners.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Wednesday. They bought equities worth Rs 1,076.18 crore, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading in the positive territory while Japan's Nikkei 225 index quoted lower.

US markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.12 per cent to USD 64.78 a barrel.

On Wednesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 260.74 points or 0.32 per cent to settle at 80,998.25. The Nifty went up 77.70 points or 0.32 per cent to 24,620.20.

RELATED TOPICS

Stock Market Sensex Nifty
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Worse than Taliban’ jab from Tejashwi, Rahul after assault on Bihar doctor by ‘rape accused’

The survivor’s mother said her daughter had been gang-raped in 2021 and that they had recently recorded their court testimony
Family members and relatives pay last respect to the mortal remains of Divyanshi, a victim of the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, at her residence, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Thursday, June 5, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

No proper support was provided... Even to file an FIR, we had to wait four hours

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT