Semiconductor chipmaker Global Foundries eyes more space in Bengal

Semiconductor chipmaker Global Foundries, which has planned to set up a fab-less centre for design and testing, has sought additional space in Bengal.

The company has already got possession of a floor of about 13 thousand square feet at the Software Technology Park of India (STPI) incubation hub in Sector V, Salt Lake. The incubation hub was earlier inaugurated in February.

Government sources on Wednesday said that another space of around 19 thousand square feet has been requested by Global Foundries in the same premises of the STPI, which is under process.

Further, the state is also working with Global Foundries, startups, academia and industry to build a power electronics ecosystem. A joint internship programme, where students from Bengal also stand to benefit, is being planned in partnership with Global Foundries and universities.

On the policy front, the state is working on a Global Capability Centre policy, for which the consultation process is ongoing.

Government sources also said that another US firm called Santech Global Inc, based at New Jersey, specialising in emerging technologies like semiconductor and nanoelectronics has also expressed interest in setting up a semiconductor project in Calcutta and the government is in

consultation with the company to extend the requisite support.