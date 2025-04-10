FPI disclosure norms eased: Sebi doubles asset threshold to Rs 50,000 crore

Easing the disclosure norms for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday doubled the asset threshold to ₹50,000 crore for making granular beneficial ownership disclosures.

The decision has been taken amid an increase in the market size. Cash equity markets’ trading volumes have more than doubled between FY 2022-23 and FY 2024-25.

Accordingly, it has been decided to increase the threshold under size criteria from ₹25,000 crore to ₹50,000 crore, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

Now, FPIs (individually or as an investor group) holding more than ₹50,000 crore of equity AUM in Indian markets are required to disclose details of all entities holding any ownership, economic interest, or control on a full look-through basis. The new framework will come into force with immediate effect, Sebi added.

Six-member panel

On Wednesday, the formation of a six-member high-level committee, chaired by former chief vigilance commissioner Pratyush Sinha, was announced to review provisions for its officials to disclose any conflict of interest.

Former MCA secretary and former chairman of IFSC Authority Injeti Srinivas has been named as the vice-chairman, Sebi said in a statement.

Other members are Uday Kotak, founder and director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, G. Mahalingam, former executive director of the RBI and former whole-time member of Sebi, Sarit Jafa, former deputy Comptroller and Auditor-General, and R. Narayanaswamy, former professor at IIM Bangalore.

Specialised investment

Sebi on Wednesday clarified the regulatory framework for Specialised Investment Funds regarding minimum investment threshold. In its circular, Sebi said, “The new rule specifies that the minimum investment by an investor in all SIF strategies should be at least ₹10 lakh at the PAN level.”