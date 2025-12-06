MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 06 December 2025

RBI expects current-account deficit under 2% of GDP this fiscal

Governor notes strong services exports and remittances will keep external gap under control

Our Special Correspondent Published 06.12.25, 10:05 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image File

RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday said he does not expect India’s current account deficit (CAD) to touch 2 per cent of GDP despite the rupee’s persistent depreciation against the dollar. He reiterated that the central bank will not target any specific exchange rate and will allow market forces to guide currency movement.

India’s CAD rose to 1.3 per cent of GDP in Q2FY26 from 0.27 per cent in Q1FY26, though it remained below the 2.2 per cent recorded a year earlier. The sequential increase was driven by a wider merchandise trade deficit, which expanded to $87.4 billion in Q2FY26 from $68.5 billion in the previous quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strong services exports and robust remittance inflows are expected to keep the deficit contained through FY26, Malhotra said.

He noted that currency volatility is not unusual, recalling how the rupee briefly touched 88 per dollar in February before strengthening to 84 within three months. India’s foreign exchange reserves, at $686.2 billion, provide more than 11 months of import cover, reinforcing external sector resilience.

Bond yields fell after the RBI announced liquidity infusion measures to aid policy transmission, with the 10-year yield easing to 6.5 per cent. Analysts expect the benchmark yield to fall to 6.25 to 6.30 levels in the coming months.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

PM delivers pointed snub to Washington, declares India-Russia ties unshakeable

Summit bromance: Narendra Modi praises Vladimir Putin for 'constantly nurturing relationship', says Moscow Has been ‘steadfast like a pole star’
Jairam Ramesh
Quote left Quote right

Since 2014, India has endured prolonged DDLJ governance — distort, defame, lie, justify

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT