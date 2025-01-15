Samsung expands its Galaxy Ring’s size chart

Samsung has announced that Galaxy Ring is introducing two new larger sizes (14 and 15), increasing its sizing range to sizes 5 to 15. Since its global launch in July, Galaxy Ring has expanded to 38 markets, including India (it will soon be available in 15 additional markets).

The South Korean tech giant is also updating the Samsung Health app to offer advanced features that help you achieve a good night’s sleep.

It goes beyond analysing sleep patterns from the previous night. These updates include the sleep environment report, sleep time guidance, and mindfulness tracker.

Together with SmartThings, Samsung Health analyses your sleep environment, assessing factors such as temperature, humidity, air quality, and light intensity in the room.

In the morning, you will receive a sleep environment report with suggestions on how to optimise the conditions of your surroundings.

Sleep time guidance suggests an optimal bedtime routine based on unique sleep patterns, habits and conditions. Further, the new mindfulness tracker empowers you to achieve a better night’s sleep.

You can monitor your moods and follow Samsung Health’s guides for breathing exercises and meditations, all accessible within a single tracker.

New sizes for Galaxy Ring will begin to roll out for purchase starting January 22.