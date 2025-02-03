MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 03 February 2025

Safety gets priority as capital expenditure for Indian Railways stays same at Rs 2.52 trillion

The unchanged allocation raises concerns over the pace of infrastructure development as the national transporter seeks to expand capacity and improve efficiency

R. Suryamurthy Published 03.02.25, 11:41 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The budget has maintained capital expenditure for Indian Railways at 2.52 trillion, keeping investments steady for a second consecutive year despite growing calls for higher spending on modernisation and connectivity.

The unchanged allocation raises concerns over the pace of infrastructure development as the national transporter seeks to expand capacity and improve efficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision follows a record 2.62 trillion allocation in the previous budget, which supported electrification, station redevelopment and rolling stock procurement.

However, expectations for further increases were unmet as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman kept the capex steady, prioritising safety, freight corridors and network electrification.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday the budget includes 4.6 trillion worth of new projects to be executed over the next four to five years. These projects cover track doubling, new lines, station redevelopment, flyovers, underpasses and the expansion of dedicated freight corridors.

Manufacturing plans remain unchanged, with Indian Railways set to produce 17,500 general coaches, 200 Vande Bharat trains and 100 Amrit Bharat trains over the next three years. Additionally, 1,000 new railway flyovers have been approved to enhance operational efficiency.

Freight operations continue to be a major focus area, with Indian Railways aiming to transport 1.6 billion tonnes of cargo by the end of FY25. Achieving this target would make it the world’s second-largest railway cargo network after China.

Factoring in investments through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), the total railway budget rises to 2.64 trillion, Vaishnaw said. Additionally, allocations for railway safety have been slightly increased, rising from 1.08 trillion in FY24 to 1.16 trillion in FY26.

“The budget reinforces the government’s commitment to strengthening rail infrastructure, but keeping capex flat could slow momentum in key projects,” said Umesh Chowdhary, vice-chairman & MD of Titagarh Rail Systems.He noted that while electrification and freight corridors remain a priority, additional investments in high-speed rail, maintenance facilities and rolling stock manufacturing are essential for long-term growth.

Safety remains the biggest component of railway capex, with 1.16 trillion earmarked for safety-related infrastructure in FY26. The ministry has allocated 22,800 crore for track renewal, 6,800 crore for signalling and telecom upgrades, 7,000 crore for road safety works and 2,169 crore for bridge and tunnel maintenance.

RELATED TOPICS

Indian Railways Union Budget 2025-26 Capital Expenditure (capex) Nirmala Sitharaman
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US hedge funds bet on Wall Street selloff as Economic Survey warns India could feel the pain

‘Meaningful market correction’ looms amid US market turmoil, survey tabled by Union finance minister Niramala Sitharaman finds
Grammy 2025 winners
Quote left Quote right

I want to dedicate this award to all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT