Rolls-Royce, IIT Bombay join forces to boost innovation, offer defence tech internships

Rolls-Royce on Friday said it has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) to enhance innovation and pool of technology talent.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will enable knowledge exchange and upskilling, and explore opportunities to collaborate on joint projects in areas of mutual interest, Rolls-Royce said in a statement.

As part of this, students from IIT Bombay will get internship opportunities in Rolls-Royce to work alongside the defence engineering team in Bengaluru.

"This partnership with IIT Bombay reflects our broader commitment to building strategic collaborations that advance shared ambitions in innovation, talent development and technology leadership.

"As we deepen our engagement in India, initiatives like this help unlock new opportunities to co-create solutions through structured engagement between the academic and industrial ecosystems. We look forward to knowledge-sharing opportunities with the experienced academics and faculty at IIT Bombay," GS Selwyn, Executive Vice President of Rolls-Royce India and Managing Director of MTU India, said.

