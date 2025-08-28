Rise of AI lobby in Silicon Valley as tech leaders fund big political push

Silicon Valley investors, encouraged by President Trump’s friendliness toward tech and crypto, are committing up to $200 million to two new super political action committees (PAC) aimed at ousting politicians seen as obstacles to artificial intelligence.

One of the super PACs, Meta California, has drawn tens of millions from Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram. The second super PAC, Leading the Future, is backed with $50 million from Andreessen Horowitz and $50 million from Greg Brockman, a co-founder of OpenAI, and his wife, Anna.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first-of-their-kind committees signal a more combative posture from the AI sector even as big tech firms pour billions into models, data centres and talent amid questions about jobs, safety and environmental strain.

Meta, Google, OpenAI, Microsoft and other companies are facing questions over whether AI might take away people’s jobs and whether the technology is safe, as well as mounting concerns over the environmental effects of data centres.

This playbook borrows from Fairshake, a pro-crypto operation backed by many of the same donors and strategists that boosted industry allies and helped pave the way for a crypto-friendly bill passed by Congress this year.

The up to $200 million that is being committed is likely to immediately make the new groups, and the issue of AI, somewhat central to the 2026 midterm elections. The groups promise to support both Democrats and Republicans.’

For Meta, which runs one of the largest corporate lobbying operations, the super PAC commitment marks a step-change. The entity will be led by Brian Rice and Greg Maurer, vice-presidents for public policy.

In California, Meta has pressed lawmakers on a bill that would require AI developers to disclose model-safety protocols. The measure has cleared the State Senate and is being read in the Assembly. California legislators have introduced at least 55 AI related bills this year, second only to New York.

“Sacramento’s regulatory environment could stifle innovation, block AI progress, and put California’s technology leadership at risk,” a Meta spokeswoman said. “This is why we are launching a California super PAC”.

New York Times News Service