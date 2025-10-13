Hero MotoCorp forays into Italy; ties up with Pelpi International for sales support

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it has entered the Italian market through a distribution partnership with Pelpi International.

The company would be introducing Xpulse 200 4V, Xpulse 200 4V Pro and Hunk 440, in Italy.

"Entering Italy, the very heartland of two-wheeler culture, marks a defining milestone in Hero MotoCorp’s global expansion journey," Hero MotoCorp Executive Vice President Sanjay Bhan said in a statement.

The company aims to redefine the future of mobility at a global scale with next-gen smart mobility solutions that cater to diverse riding preferences, he added.

The Italy foray marks Hero MotoCorp’s entry into its 49th international market. Initial distribution of products in the country will focus on key cities with over 36 dealers, gradually expanding to 54.

Pelpi International is one of Italy’s largest distributors offering two-wheeler sales, service and parts across Italy through a network of over 160 dealers.

"We are proud to champion Hero MotoCorp’s entry into Italy. Their global scale, product quality, and the unparalleled commitment of a 5-year warranty give us immense confidence," Pelpi International Managing Director Cesare Gali said.

The Hunk 440 and Xpulse 200 fill crucial, highly competitive segments in Italy, he added.

Hero MotoCorp shares were trading 1.01 per cent up at Rs 5,555 apiece on BSE.

