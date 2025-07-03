'Rigorously tested': Indian Pharma Alliance rejects claims of COVID-19 vaccine-linked deaths

Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance on Thursday asserted that COVID-19 vaccines have been well-documented and rigorously tested according to regulatory standards, playing a crucial role in combating the pandemic.

Without naming Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who linked COVID-19 vaccines with a spate of heart attack deaths in the state's Hassan district, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) said, "Misinformation and distortion of facts endanger public health and undermine the trust built on science and patient care globally".

ADVERTISEMENT

"During the COVID pandemic, vaccines played a crucial role, and India consistently supplied medicines and vaccines across the world. These vaccines have been well documented and rigorously tested as per regulatory processes," IPA Secretary General Sudarshan Jain said in a statement.

Also Read Biocon chief counters Siddaramaiah’s remarks on Covid vaccines and heart deaths

Jain asserted that the Indian pharmaceutical industry is a knowledge-driven sector and plays a vital role in global health.

"India accounts for 60 per cent of global vaccine production," he noted.

IPA's statement comes in the wake of Siddaramaiah suggesting that the recent heart attack deaths in Hassan district may be linked to the vaccination drive. He had also claimed the vaccines were 'hastily' approved.

Earlier in the day, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had also opposed Siddaramaiah's remarks, saying such claims are "factually incorrect" and "misleading".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.