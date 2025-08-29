Reliance Jio to launch IPO in first half of 2026, expand business overseas: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio will launch its initial public offering in the first half of 2026, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said on Friday.

Addressing the 48th Annual General Meeting of RIL, Ambani announced that Jio will now expand its operations overseas and develop its own artificial intelligence technology.

"...Jio is making all arrangements to file for its IPO. We are aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026, subject to all necessary approvals…this will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as our global counterparts," he said.

Ambani said that Jio has now surpassed the 500 million subscriber mark.

On Friday, Ambani outlined five priorities for Jio's next phase of growth, saying the company would connect every Indian through mobile and home broadband, equip households with digital services, digitise businesses with secure platforms, drive an "AI Everywhere for Everyone" push, and expand operations overseas.