MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 29 August 2025

Reliance Jio to launch IPO in first half of 2026, expand business overseas: Mukesh Ambani

On Friday, Ambani outlined five priorities for Jio's next phase of growth, saying the company would connect every Indian through mobile and home broadband, equip households with digital services

PTI, Reuters Published 29.08.25, 03:04 PM
Mukesh Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani. PTI picture

Reliance Jio will launch its initial public offering in the first half of 2026, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said on Friday.

Addressing the 48th Annual General Meeting of RIL, Ambani announced that Jio will now expand its operations overseas and develop its own artificial intelligence technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

"...Jio is making all arrangements to file for its IPO. We are aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026, subject to all necessary approvals…this will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as our global counterparts," he said.

Ambani said that Jio has now surpassed the 500 million subscriber mark.

On Friday, Ambani outlined five priorities for Jio's next phase of growth, saying the company would connect every Indian through mobile and home broadband, equip households with digital services, digitise businesses with secure platforms, drive an "AI Everywhere for Everyone" push, and expand operations overseas.

RELATED TOPICS

Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio IPO
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Israel declares Gaza's largest city combat zone, halts aid, finds two hostages' bodies

Of the 251 hostages taken by Hamas-led militants almost 22 months ago, roughly 50 remain in Gaza including 20 that Israel believes to be alive
The photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that White House trade adviser Peter Navarro posted at the end of his thread on X
Quote left Quote right

Export proceeds flow to India’s politically connected energy titans—and directly into Putin’s war chest

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT