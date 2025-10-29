Bhajan Lal Sharma urges Bengal industrialists with Rajasthani roots to invest back home

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has urged industrialists from Bengal with ancestral ties to Rajasthan to invest in the state, highlighting what he described as a favourable business climate and a rapidly expanding infrastructure network aimed at attracting new enterprises.

Addressing the Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas Roadshow in Calcutta on Tuesday, Sharma said the state is overcoming the shortcomings in availability of electricity and water, aided by a series of policy measures which have been put to action.

Acknowledging the contributions made by Rajasthani people in the economic development of Bengal over the last two centuries, Sharma exhorted city-based industrialists to return to their roots. “I am here to cement your ties between Janmabhoomi to Karmabhoomi,” Sharma said at the event which was attended by Shashwat Goenka, vice chairman of RP-SG Group, Umesh Chowdhary, vice chairman and managing director of Titagarh Wagons, Sanjay Budhia, managing director of Patton India, Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman of Ambuja Neotia Group, among others.

The BJP CM suggested that those who have business/plants in Bengal, also to set up at least one venture in Rajasthan. “Then you see which of the units make more profit,” Sharma quipped.

He argued that the state welcomes industry in all sectors, but specially highlighted tourism, textile, mining, renewable energy (solar and wind), oil refining and petrochemicals among others.

The CM invited investors to join the Pravasi Rajasthani Divas scheduled in Jaipur on December 10, an event that serves as a platform to deepen engagement and celebrate the global achievements of Rajasthanis.

In 2024, the state had attracted ₹35 lakh crore investment proposal in ‘Rising Rajasthan’ an investment summit. CM Sharma claimed around 20 per cent of the proposal has already hit the ground.

Speaking before the CM, Goenka said RP-SG Group plans to make large investments in the next five years in Rajasthan. The Group already operates three electricity distribution franchisees in Kota, Bikaner and Bharatpur. Earlier this month, the company also announced a solar module factory near Jaipur.

Chowdhary said he has received tremendous support from the new administration – BJP stormed back to power in 2023 routing Congress – and issues surrounding the plant at Bharatpur are now resolved.