Private credit worry for Trump as US moves to ease financial regulation

At a meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council this month, Trump administration officials moved ahead with plans to scale back scrutiny of hedge funds, encouraged financial firms to experiment with artificial intelligence and lamented the burden of onerous regulation.

What wasn’t discussed during the public session was the segment of the financial system that has Washington and Wall Street most on edge — private credit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fund managers, lobbyists and lawmakers are awaiting the rollout by the Department of Labour of a proposal that would allow alternative assets such as private credit investments to be included in the retirement accounts of Americans across the country.

Critics warn that including those investments will put retirement funds at risk and rattle the broader financial system if private credit funds continue to teeter. “Private credit is the latest flashing warning sign for our economy,” Elizabeth Warren, the top democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, said.

Private credit is essentially lending that involves alternative asset managers, most of whom face light regulatory oversight. It has been one of the fastest-growing sectors on Wall Street, attracting trillions of dollars of investments to funds that operate outside of the traditional banking sector. But cracks have begun showing. Several funds have blocked redemption requests by investors — indicating they might not have enough cash to return investments. Last week, the debt-ratings agency Moody’s downgraded a private credit fund run by KKR to junk status.

One reason for concern is that private credit is interconnected with other parts of the financial system, including insurance companies and some of the biggest banks.

A broader private credit meltdown could become a political liability for Trump, who sees deregulation as an important plank of his economic agenda. While his treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, has been at the forefront of that push, he has acknowledged concerns about private credit.

New York Times News Service