PM Modi bats for value addition in India, not raw material exports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he cannot accept raw materials getting exported and finished products being shipped into the country, asserting that value additions must happen here.

Inaugurating the 'Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave' in Bhubaneswar's Janata Maidan, Modi said he considers eastern India as the growth engine of the country, and the state plays an important role in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The country's development is not possible only by exporting raw materials. Therefore, we are changing the entire ecosystem and working with a new vision," he said.

"The minerals are extracted here and exported to some other country where value addition is done and new products are made. These finished products are then sent back to India. This trend is not acceptable to Modi," he added.

The PM said the aspirations of crores of people were driving India's movement on the path of development.

"Today, India is moving on a path of development driven by the aspirations of crores of people. This is an era of AI, and everyone is talking about AI. However, the aspiration of India, not just AI, is the power of our country. Aspiration grows when the needs of the people are fulfilled. In the last decade, the country has witnessed the benefit of empowering crores of people. Odisha represents the same aspiration," he said.

"Odisha is outstanding and represents the originality and optimism of the new India. Odisha has opportunities, and the people of Odisha have exhibited the spirit of outperformance," he added.

Modi said the 21st century is all about connected infrastructure and multi-modal connectivity.

"India is building specialised infrastructure at unprecedented speed and scale. It will make India a great destination for investment," he said.

The PM said ASEAN countries have shown interest in strengthening trade ties with Odisha.

"I consider eastern India as the growth engine of the country, with Odisha playing a crucial role in this. History shows that during times when India significantly contributed to global growth, eastern India also made important contributions," he said.

"I am confident that Odisha will very soon reach heights of development that no one has ever imagined. I am happy that the entire team of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is committed to accelerating the development of the state," he said.

The PM said research and innovation are needs of the time.

"The government is working to build a vibrant ecosystem for research and a special fund has also been generated for the same. Industries should come forward and work with the government," he said.

Noting the state's long coast, Modi said the old ports here are being developed and new ones are being built.

The PM said the state has immense tourism potential.

"Today, the focus is wed in India, heal in India. The natural beauty of this place is conducive for this," he said.

Around 7,500 delegates, including some top industrialists, are expected to attend the two-day conclave, a statement said.

Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Jindal Steel and Power chairman Naveen Jindal were present at the inauguration function.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were also present.

The PM also inaugurated the 'Make in Odisha' exhibition, showcasing the state's achievements in developing an industrial ecosystem.

The conclave will serve as a platform for industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to converge and discuss the opportunities Odisha offers as an investment destination, the statement said.

Among the programmes being hosted at the conclave are CEOs and leaders' roundtables, sectoral sessions, B2B meetings, and policy discussions, it said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.